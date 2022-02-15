Moses Foh Amoaning makes interesting allegations about Milovan Rajevac's sacking

Ghana fail to win AFCON after 40 years

GFA sack Milovan Rajevac



Ghana exit 2021 AFCON from group stage



Member of the Dzamefe Commission, Moses Foh Amoaning has claimed that the sacking of Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach was orchestrated by one Goran who he claims is the former agent of the Serbian coach.



According to the veteran sports journalist, the criticism in the media space after Ghana’s early exit in the 2021 AFCON was orchestrated by Goran and the GFA shouldn’t have bowed to the social media and government pressure.



He stated that the GFA should have allowed Milovan Rajevac to supervise the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria before taking such a decision.



“A lot of the noise to sack Milo was orchestrated and you know it Paul, people paid to have these things done. Even before the man was appointed, he had a problem with his agent Goran so a lot of the noise you heard before his appointment was orchestrated by Goran.”

“Because they had a problem, Goran, first of all, wanted to make sure that he was not appointed and when he got the job, he said I’m going to make sure that you go away and these are facts that you can go and check,” he said on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Friday, February 11, 2022.



He added that the GFA should have given Milovan Rajevac the opportunity to finish the FIFA World Cup qualifiers before taking a decision to sack him.



“The GFA should have waited a little before Milovan didn’t have enough time to prepare for the AFCON. They should have sacked him after the AFCON if they wanted the man to compromise about his salary. At least he should have played the world cup qualifiers,” Moses Foh Amoaning added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association sacked Milovan Rajevac and appointed Otto Addo as the interim Black Stars coach for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.



