Moses Odjer sends farewell message to Palermo fans after Foggia switch 

ODJER MOSES.png Moses Odjer

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana youth star Moses Odjer has pen an emotional message to Palermo fans after completing his move to Foggia.

The former Tema Youth midfielder leaves Palermo after the expiration of his contract on June 30.

Odjei has joined Foggia on a two-year contract.

He made 59 appearances for the club and was part of the squad to have attained promotion to the Serie C 2021/22 playoffs  under Coach Silvio Baldini

The former Ghana international in a post on his social media page and bid farewell to the fans of the club.

"Thank you Palermo, thank you very much for everything. A journey that began in September 2020 and ended in June with a dream come true: promotion to Serie B.

"I will never forget the emotions entering Barbera .. in good times and bad times you fans are there always been .. thank you for giving me the honor of wearing the RosaNero jersey, I fought with all my heart to honor it to the last drop of sweat. Thank you for the love and gratitude you have given me. I will never forget you , thank you Palermo, thank you Palermitani

