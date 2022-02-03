Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to host Nigeria vs Ghana return league

A photo of the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have settled on Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja for the Super Eagles' 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The games will be played between March 24 and 29, 2022 with Ghana hosting the first leg at a venue yet to be known.



Meanwhile, Nigeria have communicated their preferred venue for the second leg encounter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) who have approved it.



However, CAF has tasked Nigeria to fix aspects of the stadium before the epic clash next month.



The winner of the tie will join four other African countries in Qatar for the global showpiece later this year.

Ghana, who have appeared at the World Cup three times, are hoping to return to the tournament after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition hosted by Russia.



Nigeria, six-time participants, were in Russia and suffered a first-round exit after finishing third in a group that contained Croatia, Argentina, and Iceland.



