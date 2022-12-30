Most Ghanaian players are just football players, they are not footballers – Rev. Osei Kofi

Ghana legend, Rev. Osei Kofi

Ghana legend, Rev. Osei Kofi has bemoaned the lack of quality players in the country in recent times.

According to him, Ghana at the moment lacks footballers but only has football players whose quality is not up to standard to compete for laurels.



Speaking in an interview with Original FM on the Super Sports Show, Rev. Osei Kofi said, “most of the current players playing for Ghana national teams are football players but not footballers.”



He shares the view that Ghana needs to come up with a conscious plan to develop players into top footballers to form national teams that will match up with any other side in the world.

Fortunately, there are now young players in the current Black Stars squad that many believe have the quality to change the narrative of the national team.



Following inspiring displays, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, although Ghana was the lowest-ranked country, many insist that in the near future, the Black Stars will be formidable enough to win the Africa Cup of Nations Cup.



The likes of Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Salis Samed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Mohammed Salisu are just a few of the young players that are expected to be key for the Black Stars in years to come.