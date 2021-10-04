Most top players in Black Stars are too old – Joe Okyere

Sports journalist, Joe Okyere

Sports journalist, Joe Okyere, has professed that the backbone of the Ghana national team which is its top players are gradually getting weak because of age.

Speaking to Nana Prempeh on X Sports Profile on TV XYZ, Joe Okyere disclosed players like Jonathan Mensah, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso were either in their early or mid-30s.



According to the sports pundit, the core of the Black Stars team now is Kudus Mohammed and Thomas Partey who are young and will carry the team as others did during the South Africa 2010 World Cup when Ghana reached the quarterfinals and finals of the Afcon.

“We had players who were young and won the 2009 U20 World Cup and the U20 World Cup in Rwanda,” Okyere noted as he advocated the fielding of young lads into the team.