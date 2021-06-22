Mount and Chilwell miss out for England but will Scotland qualify?

Chilwell and Mount are required to isolate until June 28

England's Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 game against the Czech Republic as they self-isolate because of a risk of Covid-19 exposure.

The pair were seen interacting with Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour after England's draw with Scotland on Friday - since which the midfielder has tested positive for coronavirus.



Chilwell and Mount are required to isolate until 28 June. Both have tested negative for covid-19.



Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden could also keep their places in the starting XI despite the team's disappointing performance against Scotland on Friday.



England will only top Group D if they beat Czech Republic at Wembley after their disappointing 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday, which has attracted widespread criticism for the hosts' lethargic performance, including that of captain Harry Kane - who at this stage in World Cup 2018 had already scored five goals.



With England's fate still in their own hands, and having beaten World Cup finalists Croatia in their opening game, winger Raheem Sterling - scorer of their only goal of the tournament so far - said the response to the stalemate with the Three Lions' oldest rivals had been over the top.

Scotland have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their game against Croatia at Hampden Park after Gilmour's positive test, meaning he will miss Tuesday's must-win game. Anything less than three points will guarantee Scotland are eliminated from their first tournament finals for 23 years at the first hurdle.



Manager Steve Clarke said: "If we keep creating the chances we've created; if we keep having the shots at goal we've had in previous matches, then you'd like to think that Lady Luck will be on our side and one of them will hit the back of the net.



Croatia have underperformed at this summer's tournament - losing to England and drawing against the Czech Republic - and face their own battle to reach the last 16.



Team news



Czech Republic vs England: Southgate has already confirmed that captain Kane will start after recent criticism of his Euro 2020 performances.

Harry Maguire is pushing for his first minutes of the tournament after returning to the substitutes' bench against Scotland, although Chilwell and Mount are doubts due to their ongoing precautionary isolation.



Patrick Schick has recovered from a head bleed suffered against Croatia, meaning the Czech Republic have no new injury worries to contend with ahead of their final group game.



Croatia vs Scotland: Marcelo Brozovic will return to Croatia starting line-up, Dalic has confirmed, but there is no opportunity for Borna Barisic, who plays his club football in Scotland with Rangers, to make a first appearance despite rejoining team training.



Gilmour will miss out for Scotland after his positive Covid-19 test.



