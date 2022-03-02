41
MenuSports
Twi News

Mourinho drops Afena-Gyan from Roma's first team for visiting nightclub

Felix Afena Gyan And AS Roma Coach, Jose Mourinho.jfif play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
L-R striker, Felix Afena-Gyan; head coach, Jose Mourinho

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felix Afena-Gyan goes clubbing after missing Spezia game

Afena-Gyan makes 12 appearances for Roma

Afena-Gyan scores brace against Genoa

AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has dropped Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan from the first team after the player went clubbing on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Mourinho handed the Ghanaian his Serie A debut this season and subsequently promoted him to the first team since scoring two goals against Genoa in November 2021. However, Afena Gyan has been sent back to the Primavera.

Italian outlet, Football Italia explains that Gyan was injured and thus was left out of Roma's matchday squad to face Spezia last Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Therefore, he had to return to Trigoria, the club’s boarding school where he lives. 19-year-old after returning to Trigoria went clubbing with two other Primavera teammates, Benjamin Tahirovic and Jan Oliveras on Saturday.

His behavior is said to have annoyed Jose Mourinho, who has, as a result, dropped the teenager to the youth team.

At the moment, his return to the first team in unknown.

TWI NEWS

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah
Related Articles: