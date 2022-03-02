Mourinho drops Afena-Gyan from Roma's first team for visiting nightclub

L-R striker, Felix Afena-Gyan; head coach, Jose Mourinho

Felix Afena-Gyan goes clubbing after missing Spezia game

Afena-Gyan makes 12 appearances for Roma



Afena-Gyan scores brace against Genoa



AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has dropped Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan from the first team after the player went clubbing on Saturday, February 26, 2022.



Mourinho handed the Ghanaian his Serie A debut this season and subsequently promoted him to the first team since scoring two goals against Genoa in November 2021. However, Afena Gyan has been sent back to the Primavera.



Italian outlet, Football Italia explains that Gyan was injured and thus was left out of Roma's matchday squad to face Spezia last Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Therefore, he had to return to Trigoria, the club’s boarding school where he lives. 19-year-old after returning to Trigoria went clubbing with two other Primavera teammates, Benjamin Tahirovic and Jan Oliveras on Saturday.



His behavior is said to have annoyed Jose Mourinho, who has, as a result, dropped the teenager to the youth team.



At the moment, his return to the first team in unknown.



TWI NEWS