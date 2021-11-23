Mourinho fulfills promise to Afena-Gyan after scoring for Roma; buys €800-shoe for teenager

Afena-Gyan and his manager Jose Mourinho

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has fulfilled his promise to buy a new pair of shoes for Ghanaian teenage sensation Felix Afena-Gyan.

The renowned manager prior to the AS Roma game against Genoa on Sunday night had promised to buy a shoe worth €800 for the attacker if he scored a goal.



In a game where Felix Afena-Gyan did not start for his team, he climbed off the bench to score a brace to inspire AS Roma to a 2-0 win against Genoa.



After the match, Jose Mourinho explained, “I promised him that [if he scored] I would buy him a pair of shoes that he really likes, that cost 800 euros. So he came over to me and told me not to forget that! Tomorrow morning I will go and buy them.”

Staying true to his words, Jose Mourinho has today purchased the €800-shoe for Felix Afena-Gyan.



Below is a video of the player receiving the gift from his AS Roma manager.



