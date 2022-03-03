21
MenuSports
Twi News

Mourinho sacks Afena-Gyan from AS Roma first team for attending nightclub

Felix Afena Gyan AS Roma 636x424 1 610x400.jpeg play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Felix Afena-Gyan was sent back to the lower team

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s top-rated starlet at AS Roma Felix Afena-Gyan has been sent from AS Roma’s first team by Coach Jose Mourinho who gave the youngster a chance of a lifetime.

Coach Jose Mourinho has since sent him back to the youth team and he was spotted training with them this morning, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta reported.

Afena-Gyan was spotted at a nightclub having pussyfooted to have a good time with ladies and enjoying himself while supposedly injured and unavailable for AS Roma team selection.

This development has reportedly annoyed Jose Mourinho and the future of the youngster is now uncertain.

Afena who started the season with the U19 team was invited to train with the first team and he took full advantage of the opportunity as he impressed Mourinho.

He made his first-team debut on October 27 against Cagliari, almost a month later Afena-Gyan came off the bench to score two goals as Roma beat Genoa 2-0.

After the match, Mourinho announced that Afena-Gyan would remain with the first team. Is it gameover now? That remains to be seen.

TWI NEWS

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah
Music producer Eyoh Soundboy is dead
Rural market project funded with oil money does not exist - PIAC
Rural market project funded with oil money does not exist - PIAC
Duncan-Williams cautions politicians, security agencies about complacency
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba