Mozzart Bet offers world’s biggest odds in four Europa League games

Source: Mozzart Bet

Mozzart Bet is offering its clients the world’s highest odds of any betting platform in four UEFA Europa League games today.

Olympique Lyon win over Brondby, Odds 1.28



Olympique Lyon host Brondby in their second group game in one of the Europa League’s early kick-off fixtures in a match that all indicators point towards a Lyon win.



Karl Toko Ekambi scored the opener in their first group game against the Rangers and will definitely fancy adding to his tally against the Danish side.



The two sides have not met before and this will be their first meeting but going by their performance in the first round, this could be an easy one for the French side.

Kickoff: 4:45 PM (GMT)



Leicester win over Legia Warszawa, Odds 1.70



Leicester travels to Warsaw, Poland to play Legia Warszawa in yet another Europa league early kick-off that stands in favor of the English side.



Leicester will be seeking to make amends after giving away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Napoli in the opening round where they finished with a numerical disadvantage following the sending off of Wilfred Ndidi.

The two teams have not met but Leicester knows the prize at stake with a win in this game as it would see them top the group awaiting the Napoli clash against Spartak Moscow.



Kickoff: 4:45 PM (GMT)



Lazio win over Lokomotiv Moscow, Odds 1.40



Lazio is at the bottom of Group E but that should not be something to worry about as they have the upper hand with a home advantage.

However, it will be a cagey affair as both teams have had a good showing in their respective domestic leagues this season with Locomotiv being unbeaten in nine matches.



Kickoff: 7:00 PM (GMT)



Real Betis win over Ferencvárosi TC, Odds 1.85



Real Betis will be hoping to pick up from where they started in the Europa League when they play Ferencvárosi TC in the second round where they are likely to pick a winner.

Ferencvárosi TC started their Europa League campaign on the losing end after falling 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen on an opening day as Betis triumphed over Celtic, a positive result that they will be out to build on.



Betis have started their La Liga campaign will also and is tied with Barcelona on 12 points at position 7 and will hope to transform the same to the Europa League in Hungary.



Kickoff: 7:00 PM (GMT)



