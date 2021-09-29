Mozzartbet offers biggest odds on Atalanta, Manchester United, Salzburg

Mozzart Bet is offering great odds

Group F leaders Young Boys travel to Italy to face an enterprising Atalanta with the hosts hugely favored, three-time European winners Manchester United are at home to play Spanish outfit Villarreal and RB Salzburg host French bigwigs Lille.



Atalanta win over Young Boys, Odds 1.50



Italian outfit Atalanta host UEFA Champions League Group F Leaders Young Boys of Switzerland in the second round of games. Young Boys upset huge odds and Cristiano Ronaldo to down Manchester United, a feat which no doubt strengthened their resolve to reach the knockout stages of the competition.



Atalanta staged a late comeback to snatch a point in Spain against Villarreal and will want to claim maximum points on offer at home. They are favored to win over Young Boys in the two sides' first-ever meeting.

The fixture is likely to yield many goals as evidenced by the two team’s recent outings. Young Boys have scored twenty-one times in their last five outings while conceding in all but one game. Atalanta on the other hand have scored in each of their last five games and conceded seven times in four fixtures.



Kick-off 16:45 pm EAT



Manchester United win over Villarreal, Odds 1.60



The Red Devils are anxious to rectify their opening group loss to Young Boys when they host battle-hardened Spanish side Villarreal at the Theater of Dreams on Wednesday night.

They must overcome a team that trounced them in the Europa League final last season and are currently desperate to string a run of wins.



Manchester United is bottom of the group and is reeling from a poor run that has seen them lose three games in their last five fixtures in all competitions.



Nonetheless, they are tipped to rise to Old Trafford's occasion and register their first victory in the Champions League group stage. Back-to-back losses to Aston Villa in the Premier League and West Ham in the EFL have turned on the pressure on United who must win tonight to turn around the club’s fortunes.



They have not scored in their two previous games despite being in possession of a lethal arsenal that includes Cristiano Ronaldo. Villarreal on the other hand has a single victory from their last five outings.

Kick-off 19:00 pm EAT



Salzburg win over Lille, Odds 2.10



Austrian giants RB Salzburg missed two penalties and shared spoils with ten-man Sevilla on the opening day of Group G of the UEFA Champions League.



The result, coupled with Lille’s limp draw with ten-man Wolfsburg left Group G even with each team having a point.

The two clubs who failed to utilize numerical advantage in the opening round come face to face with Salzburg favored beating Lille at home.



The encounter could be very cagey with both teams that have never met before. Goals might be hard to come by with no more than two expected in this fixture.



Kick-off 19:00 pm EAT



