Mubarak Wakaso debuts for Belgian side Eupen

Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso debuted for Belgian side Eupen on Saturday in their league clash against Oostende.

Wakaso was handed his first start and produced a strong display in midfield for Eupen.



The Ghana international, who joined Eupen on loan from Chinese side Shenzhen FC last week, impressed in training forcing manager to use him for the important away clash.



Unfortunately, Eupen lost 1-0 with Oostende securing three points despite having a man sent off after 57 minutes.



Wakaso picked up a yellow card for a rash challenge in the dying embers of the game.



His compatriot Isaac Nuhu also last the entire duration of the game for Eupen who have lost for the sixth time this season, extending their poor start to the campaign.



Wakaso spent the last three years of his career in China, where he played for the defunct Jiangsu Suning, helping them win the 2020 Chinese Super League. The club folded in 2021.

He also played for Shenzen FC in the Chinese Super League.



Wakaso, who was a member of the Black Stars team at the Nations Cup in Cameroon early this year, has been inactive since February.



The former Villareal player has been training individually but was in Qatar for the past three weeks practising with Al Sadd.



With the World Cup 79 days away, his return to active football will entice Ghana coach Otto Addo, who believes in the experience of the midfielder.



Wakaso spent most of his career in Spain where he played for Villareal, Elche, Las Palmas, Espanyol and Deportivo Alaves.