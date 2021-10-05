Mubarak Wakaso drops out of Ghana’s squad to face Zimbabwe

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Influential midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has dropped out of the Ghana squad to face Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 31-year-old scored the only goal for the Black Stars when they defeated Ethiopia 1-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium last month.

Black Stars new coach Milovan Rajevac named the Shenzhen F.C midfielder in his squad for the double header but he has opted out of the squad according to credible broadcast journalist Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM.