Mubarak Wakaso red carded in second match for KAS Eupen

Midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Ghanaian midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso saw red in his second match for KAS Eupen in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Wakaso was sent off in the 91st minute after committing a foul to pick up his second yellow card in the game as Eupen lost 1-2 to Union Saint-Gilloise.



The 32-year-old who recently joined Eupen was making his second appearance for the club. Wakaso put up a great performance in his first match against Oostende.



Saint-Gilloise capitalized on Wakaso’s dismissal to score a late goal in the match to win the game.



Wakaso latest red card has seen him accumulate 12 red cards in his club career.



The midfielder has a record of 14 goals, 19 assists and 128 yellow cards in 303 club games.

The Ghanaian was sent off in Ghana’s match against Chile in the Kirin tournament.



