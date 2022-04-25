Mubarak Wakaso set to join Granada - Reports

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Spanish La Liga side, Granada are on the verge of signing a Ghanaian midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso.



According to footballghana, Wakaso could join Granada for another spell after his short loan term at the club during the 2016/2017 season.



Wakaso could join the side at the end of the ongoing season if both parties are able to reach an agreement.



The Black Stars midfielder last played in the Spanish elite division in 2020 while he was with Deportivo Alaves.

Having played for Elche CF, Villarreal CF, RCD Espanyol, UD Las Palmas, Granada CF, and Deportivo Alavés this will be his sixth spell in the La Liga if the deal materialise.



Mubarak Wakaso signed a four-year deal with Chinese Super League side Shenzhen F.C in 2021 after his previous side Jiangsu Suning FC was dissolved due to bankruptcy.



