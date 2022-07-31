Mudasiru Salifu marks FC Sheriff debut in draw against FC Zimbru

Midfielder Mudasiru Salifu with colleagues

Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has made his debut for Moldovan giants FC Sheriff after securing a move to the club a few weeks ago.

The enterprising midfielder recently joined the club on loan from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.



Mudasiru was handed a starting role by coach Stjepan Tomas and put up an impressive display in the side’s 1-1 draw.



FC Sheriff shot into the lead through Keston Julian in the 63rd minute before FC Zimbru restored parity through Eugen Sidorenco to make it 1-1.

Meanwhile, Mudasiru’s compatriot Razak Abalora who has been impressive since joining the club was missing in action.



He is expected to be in the post on Tuesday for their game against Viktoria Plzen at home in the UEFA Champions League third-round playoff.