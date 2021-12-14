Mudasiru Salifu to miss Asante Kotoko vs RTU mid-week clash

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu is set to miss the club's mid-week clash against the newly-promoted side Real Tamale United(RTU).



Kotoko face RTU on Wednesday night football at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the Porcupines look to reclaim the top spot.



Salifu will be unavailable for the game after accumulating yellow cards in three matches as stated by the 2019 Ghana Football Association's regulation.

“An unqualified player is a player who has received a caution in three league matches’’.



Head Coach, Prosper Nateh will have options in Richard Boadu and Richmond Lamptey, who both respectively missed the team's previous game due to suspension and injury.



Kotoko will return to action in the game week 8 after their matchday 7 tie against Hearts of Oak got postponed due to the latter's involvement in the CAF Champions League.



The Reds, who led the table, slipped to third after King Faisal and Aduana Stars won their respective games to move above the Kumasi-based side.



Asante Kotoko are unbeaten at home this season and would want to maintain their record in a game that kicks off at 18:00 GMT.