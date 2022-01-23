Multifaceted suggestions for Black Stars’ recovery

The Black Stars of Ghana exited the 2021 AFCON held in Cameroon after putting up what has become the team's worst performance in the history of the continental showpiece.

The Back Stars managed just a single point from 3 group matches having been defeated by Morocco, Comoros, and drawing against Gabon.



A decision by the Ghana Football Association to fire the head coach of the team, Milovan Rajevac, has received wide reception from the Ghanaian population who had already taken to social media to demand the sacking of the Serbian gaffer.



Despite the reception that has met the sacking of the head coach, many Ghanaians see the decision as just a step towards restoring the four-time African champions to their glory days.



From player selection to management body, calls are being made for a restructuring of the Black Stars as demanded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports during a meeting with the Ghana Football Association on Friday, January 21, 2022.



Further demands by the ministry for the reconstitution of the Black Stars Management Board have been reechoed by several Ghanaians on social media.



On who becomes a replacement for the outgoing Milovan Rejavac, a case is being made for the consideration of a local coach with several names popping up.

In the same vein, it is being argued that a deliberate effort be made in ensuring the development of the local league in terms of quality while prioritizing the selection of local players into the Black Stars.



The currently limping national team has ahead of it a daunting task of winning a crunch clash with the in-form Super Eagles of Nigeria as a means of acquiring one of the five tickets available for Africa’s representation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



A successful qualification to the World Cup by beating Nigeria will come off as a sign of a step towards restoring public faith in the Black Stars. In the meantime, the Ghana Football Association has from now to March 24 and 29, when the home and away fixture with Nigeria will come off, to salvage the image of the Black Stars.



Listen to some Ghanaians share their thoughts on rebuilding the Black Stars below:



