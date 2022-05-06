0
Menu
Sports

Muntari and Inkoom have made the league more attractive – Michael Akuffu

Muntari Inkoom Samuel Inkoom and Sulley Muntari

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko player Michael Akuffu believes the addition of former Black Stars duo Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom to the Ghana Premier League has made the competition more appealing.

Akuffu said Muntari and Inkoom, who both signed with Hearts of Oak, have restored the league's joy and passion.

“...I am happy for them because they’ve brought some joy into the league, especially Sulley Muntari and Inkoom. They’ve done so much. It motivates the boys they train with. They believe that they can also be like them,” Akuffu told Ghanasportspage.com.

“Most Ghanaians don’t appreciate what these guys have brought into our league. All that they will talk about is the negative aspect of them that they are old. Those are the things that discourage some players, especially the experienced ones who are willing to play in our league because they won’t come for the young ones to discourage them.

“For Sulley and Inkoom they’ve brought so much into the league because some people will go and watch Hearts of Oak because of Sulley Muntari and Inkoom.”

Muntari has one goal and two assists, while Inkoom made his home debut with a free-kick and one assist.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
Related Articles: