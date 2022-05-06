Muntari and Inkoom have made the league more attractive – Michael Akuffu

Samuel Inkoom and Sulley Muntari

Former Asante Kotoko player Michael Akuffu believes the addition of former Black Stars duo Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom to the Ghana Premier League has made the competition more appealing.

Akuffu said Muntari and Inkoom, who both signed with Hearts of Oak, have restored the league's joy and passion.



“...I am happy for them because they’ve brought some joy into the league, especially Sulley Muntari and Inkoom. They’ve done so much. It motivates the boys they train with. They believe that they can also be like them,” Akuffu told Ghanasportspage.com.



“Most Ghanaians don’t appreciate what these guys have brought into our league. All that they will talk about is the negative aspect of them that they are old. Those are the things that discourage some players, especially the experienced ones who are willing to play in our league because they won’t come for the young ones to discourage them.



“For Sulley and Inkoom they’ve brought so much into the league because some people will go and watch Hearts of Oak because of Sulley Muntari and Inkoom.”

Muntari has one goal and two assists, while Inkoom made his home debut with a free-kick and one assist.



