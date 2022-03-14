Muntari-less Hearts of Oak beaten in Dormaa

Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak slipped to sixth after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aduana Stars on Sunday in Dormaa.

Sam Adams scored the decisive goal on the stroke of halftime as Aduana consolidated their place as runner-up to Asante Kotoko.



The defeat means Hearts are winless in Dormaa in eight years.



The Phobians were without talisman Sulley Muntari who missed the game due to injury.



They lost trusted goalkeeper Richard Attah during the game. His replacement Richmond Ayi conceded the game’s only goal as Adams fired home a powerful low drive.



Hearts can end the day 15 points behind Kotoko as the league leaders host Bibiani Gold Stars in Kumasi.



Also on Sunday, WAFA won their first game since January 30 as they beat Real Tamale United in Sogakope to boost their survival hopes.

The Academy Boys had forward Justus Torsutsey to thank for scoring the only goal in the tight game.



Bechem United beat relegation-bound Elmina Sharks in a five-goal thriller away from home to bounce back to winning ways and remain in the top four.



Ahmed Toure’s second-half goal ensured that Medeama beat Eleven Wonders 1-0 in Tarkwa.



Great Olympics extended their unbeaten run to five games with another win at the Accra Sports Stadium. They overcame Legon Cities 1-0 courtesy of Samuel Ashie-Quaye’s 13th minute goal.



AshantiGold defeated King Faisal 2-0, Accra Lions secured a 1-0 win over Dreams FC and Berekum Chelsea recorded a similar scoreline against Karela United.