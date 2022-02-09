Muntari ready to mentor Hearts of Oak players

Hearts of Oak player, Sulley Muntari

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Sulley Muntari has revealed his intentions of passing his rich footballing experience to the young players at the club.



Speaking in his first interview, Muntari noted that he was looking forward to working with the promising squad at Hearts of Oak.

“It is a good team that is very young, a young technical team as well. There is ambition there and me deciding to join the league also means I want to be able to help the young ones,” Muntari stated.



Adding “guide them in the right path even though the coach is there, so I can also help.”



The 37-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Phobians and was unveiled on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, by the Phobians.



At age 37, the Champions League winner is expected to make his Ghana Premier League debut on Sunday in the game against Great Olympics.