Muntari’s experience and dedication will help Black Stars - John Paintsil

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has backed the inclusion of Hearts of Oak player Sulley Muntari in the Black Stars squad for the match against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff.



The former Fulham player disclosed that Muntari's experience would count if Ghana are to beat Nigeria in the playoffs. He also noted that the former Sunderland player has shown that given the opportunity he can offer more to the national team.



Paintsil who is one of Ghana’s most capped players noted in an interview with Graphic Sports that the 37-year-old’s inclusion would inure to the Black Stars benefit since the former Inter Milan has vast experience and has shown commitment to the national team.

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea to include Sulley in the national team because he is still young and the local league is also very competitive so if he is playing every week and based on what the supporters have seen if they think that he can help the national team, they have every right to call for him to help the team,” Paintsil stated.



He added, “I think his experience and his dedication will also help the team but if the coach also wants to add him I think it will be fair since he is actively playing and he deserves it.”



According to him, more home-based players must be included in the official list of the team



Muntari has been active since joining Hearts of Oak and serval Ghanaians have called for his inclusion in the national team. He has scored once and assisted a goal in 5 Ghana Premier League games.