Muntari's signing is the biggest in Hearts of Oak history – Neil Armstrong

Sulley Muntari is the latest addition to the Accra Hearts of Oak team

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director Neil, Armstrong-Mortagbe has rated the club’s signing of Sulley Muntari as historic and top-ranked.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions announced earlier this week that they had secured the services of the former Ghana International who had a distinguished career both at the club and national team level.



The former AC Milan and Inter Milan player has signed a short-term deal with the club and will be expected to bring his experience and quality to the fore in what has been a topsy-turvy season so far.



Reacting to the move in an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe said the transfer ranks highest in his memory of others made by the club.



“Arguably, this is probably the biggest signing of the club if not in our history, then in recent times,” he told Silver FM.

“If you look at his profile, he’s been to the world cup three times, he’s a champions League winner, played for top European clubs like AC Milan, Inter Milan.



“I’d say that this ranks either as the topmost or very close to the topmost signing that the club has made as far as my memory serves me,” he concluded.



Neil Armstrong Mortagbe believes there are a lot of benefits the club could derive from the signing of Sulley Muntari.