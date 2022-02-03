Muntari won't be able to make any big impact for Hearts of Oak - Alhaji Grusah

Alhaji Grusah

Veteran football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah has shared that he is not convinced Sulley Muntari would make an impact at Hearts of Oak.

The former Black Stars midfield maestro was unveiled by the Phobians on Tuesday as the club's new signing on a short-term deal.



Speaking to Happy FM on the signing, Alhaji Grusah who is the owner of King Faisal says he is not moved at all. According to him, it is unlikely for the former Uefa Champions League winner to enjoy success with his new club.

“He should come and play for us to see. As to whether he can play for them to win the league or not we shall see. How many years now has he been playing competitively? To me, he cannot really make a big impact” Alhaji Grusah shared.



Sulley Muntari, 37, is expected to provide a major squad boost for Hearts of Oak in the second round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.