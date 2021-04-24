Murder conviction for Geroge Floyd case: Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack, Michelle Obama, Americans react

Plenty pipo wey gada outside di court scream for joy as dem hear di announcement

Di judgement by American court wey find police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of di murder of Africa American George Floyd for last year May don dey hailed as a turning point.

Plenty pipo wey gada outside di court scream for joy as dem hear di announcement.



E no dey common to see US police officer dey charged over deaths wen dem dey custody but Derek Chauvin now dey face jail sentence for di killing of George Floyd.



Dis na how pipo react to di judgement



US President Joe Biden



American President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris bin call di Floyd family immediately after di ruling.



Oga Biden say "at least now some justice don dey". "Dis go be di first shot at dealing wit genuine systemic racism, we go do more."



And as e follow kontri pipo tok shortly afta, oga Biden say "Systemic racism na stain on di whole nation soul."



US Vice President Kamala Harris

Racial injustice no be just black America problem or a pipo of colour problem, na problem for every American. E dey keep us from fulfilling di promise of liberty and justice for all.



E dey hold our nation back from realising im full potential.



Meanwhile, di Vice President, Kamala Harris don ask lawmakers to pass di George Floyd bill wey dey aimed at reforming policing for di US. "Dis bill na part of George Floyd legacy.



Barack and Michelle Obama



For almost a year, George Floyd death under di knee of a police officer bin shake di world - e raise morale and lead to demonstrations across di world. Na major conversation everywhere even for pipo parlur and sake of dat, new law comot.



But di ogbonge question wey still remain na say: justice go dey?



For dis case, at least, we get our answer. But if we go dey honest wit ourselves, we know say true justice pass one single judgement for one single trial.



True justice need make we come to terms wit di fact say Black Americans dey treated differently, every day.

Ben Crump - Floyd family lawyer



Di Floyd family lawyer, Ben Crump, say e mark a "turning point in history" for di US.



"Painfully earned justice don finally land," he tweet. E say e send a clear message on di need for accountability of law enforcement."



Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother



To sabi say justice dey for African American pipo, just pipo of colour, period, for dis world.



Dis dey monumental. Dis dey historic. Dis na ogbonge moment for history.



Minneapolis Police Federation



Di Minneapolis police federation, one not-for-profit organisation wey dey represent police say dem respect di jury decision and go like reach out to di community to still express dia deep remorse for dia pain.

We want make di political pandering stop and make di race-baiting of elected officials stop too.



E add join say we need to stop kain tok wey go divide us, all we need to do na create a Minneapolis wey all of us love.



Reverend Dr Jacqui Lewis, anti-racism campaigner



Dis no be justice. Justice go be George dey love im family, dey alive, e dey breathe and e dey waka about.



But dis na accountability. Crime wey dey catch for tape. An arrest. An arraignment. A trial and three guilty verdicts.



Wit dat t right chests relax small. Tears for eyes, souls a moment of relief.



Now, we dey demand for a new standard: You go dey held accountable. And maybe, just maybe: Our Black Lives Matter.



Pipo for Minneapolis

On hearing di ruling, pipo dey scream and rejoice, one small girl wey waer pink also raise her tiny fist to jubilate.



21-year-old Kenneth Nwachi. Say na good day for Minneapolis," "Na blessing."



Activists say justice don dey served, and dem go feel like say one big weight don comot from their shoulders.



Dia relief dey shared by many for di city, a place wey tension full for many months.



Na landmark case for police use of force against black people, and di judgement marks a significant break wit di past.



