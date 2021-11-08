Musah Nuhu impresses for St. Gallen in away victory over Basel in Switzerland

Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu

Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu put in another terrific performance for FC St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League on Sunday as they beat FC Basel at away.

The 24-year-old was instrumental at the back for the St. Gallen helping them to clinch a crucial 1-0 win at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel.



Nuhu was rated 7.6 for his impressive display with his runs, interceptions and ability to read the game which earned the visitors a clean sheet at the end of the match.



French forward Thody Elie Youan scored the match winner in the 87th minute after he was set up by Spanish forward Victor Ruiz.

The former Ghana U23 central defender has now made 5 appearances for St. Gallen in the Swiss elite division this season.



Nuhu has his eyes set on a return to the Ghana national team with consistent performances.