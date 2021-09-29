Musah Nuhu named in Swiss Super League Team of the Week

Musah Nuhu

Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu has been named in the Swiss League team of the week following his impressive performance for St. Gallen over the weekend.

The defender put up a great shift despite ending up on the losing side.



St. Gallen suffered a 2-1 defeat against Young Boys on the day but the Ghanaian defender was at his best on the day.



Jordan Siabetchu and Felix Mambimbi gave Young Boys a two-goal lead in the first half before Kweku Duah got the consolation for St. Gallen.



The 24-year old had 7.4 rating on the day due to his performance at the back.

Hid performance earned him a place in the League’s top performers for week 8.



Below is the full team of the week.



