Musah Nuhu named in Swiss Super League Team of the Week

Wed, 29 Sep 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu has been named in the Swiss League team of the week following his impressive performance for St. Gallen over the weekend.

The defender put up a great shift despite ending up on the losing side.

St. Gallen suffered a 2-1 defeat against Young Boys on the day but the Ghanaian defender was at his best on the day.

Jordan Siabetchu and Felix Mambimbi gave Young Boys a two-goal lead in the first half before Kweku Duah got the consolation for St. Gallen.

The 24-year old had 7.4 rating on the day due to his performance at the back.

Hid performance earned him a place in the League’s top performers for week 8.

Below is the full team of the week.

