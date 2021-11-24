Music meets basketball in 2021 Sprite Ball Championship

Chief Executive of Rite Sports Yaw Sakyi-Afari addressing the media

Patrons of the 2021 edition of the Sprite Ball Championship will not only enjoy incredible and competitive basketball but musical contest as well, the organizers have announced.

The competition is famed for being the biggest basketball competition in the country but the organizers, Rite Sports have switched up the excitement with the introduction of the musical contest.



The 2021 edition departs from previous editions where the best of High Schools from across the country participated. This year’s event will be contested by teams of high school students on the tickets of their respective communities.



The teams will be drawn for the regional competition which is set to begin in the Volta Region on December 4 with December 24 set to be the climax at Aviation Social Centre in Accra

Four community-based teams will compete at the regional level and the regional basketball qualifiers will run concurrently with the music event of the program.



The community contests are expected to take place in the Greater Accra, Western, Ashanti, Volta, Eastern and Central Regions.



There is a GHC10,000 prize package for winners of both the basketball and music competitions. Winners of the sporting contest will earn a total prize package of GHC5,000 whiles the winner of the musical contest will also earn GH5,000 in prizes and also work with Lynx Entertainment to create a headline tune for the Sprite Ball Championship.