Mustapha Ussif has failed as a sports minister – Nana Fitz

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitz, believes Ussif Mustapha has failed in discharging this duty following the Black Stars' exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stages.



But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.



Ghana made a strong start to the game but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



In an interview, Nana Fitz asserted the Sports Minister has failed and for that matter, needs to answer some questions on the floor of Parliament.

“Let’s us, training people, because we know that four years from today we are going to the World Cup. let’s start preparing now. I don’t hate anyone, the minister has failed and he needs to answer some questions”



“It’s about time we introduce certain laws in other sectors into football because when Police or minister does something wrong, he is being interdicted. Football rules are not bigger than the rules of this country, we should forget about FIFA”



The Black Stars will now shift attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set to begin in earnest.



The four-time African champions sit top of Group D with four points from the first two games of the qualifiers.