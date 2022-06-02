2
Mustapha Ussif lobbies Qatar for dismountable World Cup stadium

Ussif Qatar Counterpart.jpeg Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and the Qatari Sports Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has commenced discussion with authorities in Qatar for Ghana to benefit from Qatar's post World-Cup unfrastructure sustainability strategy.

Qatar has built eight (8) awe-inspiring dismountable stadium to host what is expected to be the biggest World Cup in history. And with the country not needing all the facilities after the global showpiece, Qatar has put in place a sustainability strategy for many of the World Cup facilities, including donating some of the stadium to partner countries after the world cup.

With Ghana enjoying great bilateral relations with Qatar at governmental level, Ghana's Sports Minister, who paid a three-day working visit to Qatar over the weekend, is already eyeing a share of the facility through improved relationship with Qatar Sports authorities.

During his discussions with Qatar's Minister of Culture and Sports, H.E. Salah bin Ghanim Al-Ali, made a request for Qatar to donate one of the dismountable stadiums to Ghana.

The discussions on the stadium was part of broader discussions Mustapha Ussif held with his Qatari counterpart for cooperation and exchange programmes in sports development.

As part of the visit, Mustapha Ussif toured sports facilities and institutions to acquaint himself with their organisations, operations and maintenance.

The Minister said he is keen on replicating the best facility maintenance regime in Ghana to ensure that all national sports facilities undergoing renovations will be maintained well.

