Mustapha Ussif pays courtesy call on Qatar's Minister of Sports

Mustapha Ussif Qatar Minister.jpeg Mustapha Ussif and His Excellency Salah bin Ghanim Al-Ali

Tue, 31 May 2022

Mustapha Ussif, The Minister of Youth and Sports has paid a courtesy call Qatar's Minister for Culture and Sports, His Excellency Salah bin Ghanim Al-Ali.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mustapha Ussif also embarked on a tour of the 3-2-1 Olympic and Sports Museum in Qatar.

Mustapha Ussif emphasized the relations between the 2 countries in sports. He noted that several Ghanaian footballers ply their trade in Qatar including the current Captain of Ghana’s National team, Dede Ayew.

Mustapha Ussif stated that he is looking forward to partnering with Sports and Corporate bodies to increase and deepen the relations between the two countries.

He also requested infrastructure support for Ghana in terms of logistics, technical and if possible a donation of 1 of the stadias after the world cup.

Mustapha Ussif dislclosed his intentions to set up a football academy which will be modelded after the Aspire Academy.

