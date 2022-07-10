1
Mustapha Ussif urges Black Princesses to make impact at U20 Women's World Cup

Mustapha Yussif 12 610x400 Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has urged the Black Princesses of Ghana to make an impact at the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana's Black Princesses are in Group D alongside Japan, Netherlands and USA.

Mustapha Ussif visited the team at Accra Sports Stadium during one of their training sessions to engage the players.

Speaking to the team after the exercise, Mustapha Ussif urged the players to have the mindset that they are going to try to win the trophy at the tournament.

“We are not just going to Costa Rica to represent but to make an impact by at least qualifying from the group stage to the next round and if possible, win the trophy,” the Sports Minister told the team.

He added, “I have no doubt at all after watching you play this evening and I can tell you are poised for action and you are going to do well in Costa Rica.

The tournament will kick off on August 10 and end on August 28, 2022.

