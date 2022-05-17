My 30 months ban will not stand - Seth Osei denies being involved in match-fixing

Seth Osei

AshantiGold SC midfielder, Seth Osei has said his 30 months ban will not stand.

The promising central midfielder is among the Miners players who have been banned for playing a match of convenience.



In the matchday 34 games of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Ashgold defeated Inter Allies 7-0 with Allies defender, Hashmin Musah scoring two own goals.



In a verdict released by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], it has been established that the game was fixed.



But Osei speaking to Kumasi-based Pure FM said he is innocent and his ban will not stand.



"I am innocent about this scandal and for me, this ban will not stand," he said.



"My lawyers are working to appeal the ban I am confident I will be exonerated because I am clean and innocent about this case.

"We played a competitive game and I don't know I have been banned for 30 months. This will not stand," he added.



Meanwhile, AshantiGold SC have been demoted to Division Two with a fine of Ghc100,000.



