My ambition is to win AFCON or World Cup with Black Stars - Andre Ayew

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew has said his only aim is to steer the Black Stars to win a major trophy (the Africa Cup of Nations or the World Cup).

The West African country have not won any major trophy since winning the 1982 AFCON in Libya.



The Black Stars have come close to ending the trophy drought in 1992, 2010, and 2015.



The 32-year-old has been with the national team for almost a decade and a half, having risen through the ranks after making his debut in 2008.



Ayew was a key member of the all-conquering side that swept the U20 AFCON and U20 FIFA World Cup titles in 2009 and was also a member of the team that lost the AFCON 2010 and AFCON 2015 to Egypt and Ivory Coast respectively.



With Ghana preparing to grace the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the former Swansea City star insists his only goal is to win a trophy with his country.



According to him, he wants to end his career by winning either the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) or the FIFA World Cup.

“For myself, to be real, I don’t have personal targets. The only personal target I had— and still have — since I joined the Black Stars was to win a trophy with the team,” Ayew told Graphic Sports.



“That’s my only target and I’ve been close several times (the 2010 AFCON and 2015 AFCON final).



“I won the Under-20 AFCON and won the Under-20 World Cup trophies, but my only target is to win a trophy in the Black Stars jersey, any trophy that I can win — AFCON or the World Cup trophy. That’s my goal, that’s my aim and that’s what I pray and work hard for every day.”



Ayew was named in the starting line-up as Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil in an international friendly last Friday in France.



The Al Sadd forward is expected to feature again when the Black Stars take on Nicaragua in their next friendly assignment on Tuesday.