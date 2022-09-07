My best position is 8 or 10 but I’m ready to play anywhere to help Ajax - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana poster boy, Mohammed Kudus has indicated that he is always ready to play in any position to help Ajax Amsterdam.

The talented forward since the start of the 2022/23 football season has not started any of his team’s games.



Despite getting frustrated, Mohammed Kudus has always given his best to the team whenever he is given minutes.



Last Saturday, he climbed off the Ajax bench at halftime to score for the team in the big win over SC Cambuur in the Dutch Eredivisie.



Speaking after that game where he played as the striker, Mohammed Kudus said his best position remains the number 10 role.

Regardless, he said he is always ready to play in any position to help the club.



“I try to help the team as much as possible with every opportunity I get. I'm glad I could contribute to getting the three points.



“We all know my best position, eight or ten, but it's about the team. I do my best in every position where the trainer puts me,” Mohammed Kudus said.



Mohammed Kudus has been named in the Ghana squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.