0
Menu
Sports

My biggest regret is not taking a penalty at the 2015 AFCON final - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan 24 Asamoah Gyan

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has played football for more than two decades but says that his biggest regret is deciding not to take part in the penalty shoot out in the finals of the 2015 AFCON between Ghana and Ivory Coast in Equatorial Guinea.

The 36 year old striker who is Ghana's all time top scorer asked to be substituted during the finals so that he can recuse himself from the penalty kicks.

Ghana eventually lost the match 9-8 on penalties to Ivory Coast as they missed out on a fifth AFCON title.

Asamoah Gyan recused himself because he claims he had promised his late mother never to  take penalties for Ghana after missing one in the past which incurred the wrath of some Ghanaians.

“My biggest regret I think will be the AFCON final in 2015 against Ivory Coast when I asked to be substituted, I feel I could have taken a penalty during the shoot-out but due to what I had already said about not taking penalties anymore had to come out” he admitted.

The 36 year old striker has been without  a club since leaving Legon Cities last season and last played for the Black Stars at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding