My biggest regret is not taking a penalty at the 2015 AFCON final - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has played football for more than two decades but says that his biggest regret is deciding not to take part in the penalty shoot out in the finals of the 2015 AFCON between Ghana and Ivory Coast in Equatorial Guinea.

The 36 year old striker who is Ghana's all time top scorer asked to be substituted during the finals so that he can recuse himself from the penalty kicks.



Ghana eventually lost the match 9-8 on penalties to Ivory Coast as they missed out on a fifth AFCON title.



Asamoah Gyan recused himself because he claims he had promised his late mother never to take penalties for Ghana after missing one in the past which incurred the wrath of some Ghanaians.

“My biggest regret I think will be the AFCON final in 2015 against Ivory Coast when I asked to be substituted, I feel I could have taken a penalty during the shoot-out but due to what I had already said about not taking penalties anymore had to come out” he admitted.



The 36 year old striker has been without a club since leaving Legon Cities last season and last played for the Black Stars at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.