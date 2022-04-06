My biggest regret was not playing for Real Madrid - Former Asante Kotoko player

Dan Owusu, the prolific goalscorer who won GPL goal king three consecutive times
I have supported Real Madrid all my life, Dan Owusu
Former Kotoko striker Dan Owusu recounts his heydays
Former Asante Kotoko player, Dan Owusu has said not playing for Real Madrid is his biggest regret in football.
The ex-Bofoakwa Tano striker won three consecutive golden boot awards, in 1974, 1975, and 1976. He is therefore considered one of the best strikers to have ever played in the Ghana Premier League.
In an interview with Bryt FM, he said he has been supporting the Spanish giant since childhood and would have loved to play for the club before retiring.
“One of my biggest regrets in football was not being able to play for Real Madrid. In fact, I was one of the prolific strikers in the country in my heydays but it is unfortunate I didn’t get the opportunity to go professional"
“I have been a Real Madrid supporter for over 40-years and not playing for them as a player is something I regret most,” he said.
Dan Owusu played for three Ghana Premier League sides, Bono Ahafo United, Bofoakwa Tano FC, and Asante Kotoko.
He was a prolific goal scorer who scored 20 plus goals for three straight seasons, to win the goal king accolade, 24 goals in 1974, 26 goals in 1975, and 28 goals in 1976.
He played with Black Stars in the 1970s and played in the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
- Justice Blay gives me options on the field - Kotoko coach
- 'I will walk from Kumasi to Sunyani if Kotoko beat Hearts 4-0' - Kotoko board member
- I will play Ghana Premier League next season – Kofi Abanga
- Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
- Irate supporters of Skyy FC viciously attack Samartex in DOL match
- Read all related articles