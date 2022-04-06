My biggest regret was not playing for Real Madrid - Former Asante Kotoko player

Former Asante Kotoko player, Dan Owusu

Former Asante Kotoko player, Dan Owusu has said not playing for Real Madrid is his biggest regret in football.



The ex-Bofoakwa Tano striker won three consecutive golden boot awards, in 1974, 1975, and 1976. He is therefore considered one of the best strikers to have ever played in the Ghana Premier League.



In an interview with Bryt FM, he said he has been supporting the Spanish giant since childhood and would have loved to play for the club before retiring.



“One of my biggest regrets in football was not being able to play for Real Madrid. In fact, I was one of the prolific strikers in the country in my heydays but it is unfortunate I didn’t get the opportunity to go professional"