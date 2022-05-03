My brother is the one behind my success - Ex-Sunderland ace Asamoah Gyan

Former Sunderland striker, Asamoah Gyan revealed that his brother Baffour Gyan is the one behind his success after launching his first autobiography titled ‘Legyandary’ on Saturday.

Baffour played a key role in Asamoah's playing career which has seen him become the all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals.



Gyan even shed tears as he talked about his brother at his book launch at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra which had Stephen Appiah, Abedi Pele, Anthony Baffoe, and Emmanuel Adebayor, and El Hadji Diouf all in attendance.



"He is the one behind my success and sometimes criticism come and people blame him for being a bad influence and all that but they don’t know what he has done behind the scene", the 36-year-old said.



"With the support of my brother who I always mention, I am very emotional right now. He is the key."



He added, "Sometimes I see people on the street and then they tell me, 'you are the most hated player in Ghanaian history' but they also tell me 'I am the most loved' so I always sit down and ask myself why?"

"That hated part, sometimes I ask myself questions, and then I came to understand it comes with the territory I put myself in".



Some astute politicians were present, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, E.T. Mensah, Kennedy Agyapong, and Mahama Ayariga.







Businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong bought the first copy of the book for a whopping GHc100,000, with the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong also picking the second copy for the same amount.



Freedom Jabon Cesar and GFA President Kurt Okraku also splashed GHc50,000 to acquire a copy of the book at the event.

