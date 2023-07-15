My contract was not extended because of Messi — Ighalo reveals

L-R: Odion Ighalo, Lionel Messi

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he was not offered a new deal at Al-Hilal because the club wanted to sign Lionel Messi this summer.

The Argentina captain was hugely linked with a move to the Saudi Professional League following his fallout with former club Paris Saint-Germain.



A U-turn to boyhood club Barcelona was also widely circulated before he made a surprising move to the Major League Soccer (MLS).



Speaking in an exclusive interview with sports journalist, Oma Akatugba, the former Manchester United striker revealed that his contract with Al-Hilal was not extended due to rumours linking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to the club.

“I’m shocked Messi didn’t go to Saudi Arabia because it was part of the reasons my contract was not being extended [with Al-Hilal]. I thought it was a done deal.



“The money they were offering him in Saudi [Arabia] was crazy. He was going to earn twice what Ronaldo was earning. I was shocked he didn’t go there. He chose Miami,” he said.