‘My dad is proud of me working as the technical advisor for Black Stars’ – Chris Hughton

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

The technical advisor for Ghana’s Black Stars team, Chris Hughton has revealed that his father is proud to see him work for his country of origin.

He said his father is pleased to see him work for Ghana and feels very proud to see helping Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

In an interview, the former Nottingham Forest coach revealed that his dad is proud of him for the work he is doing at this stage of his career.

“I don’t need to speak too much about what playing for Ireland, as well as working with Brian Kerr as his assistant, meant to me and when the opportunity came to be associated with Ghana, where my father was from, well, I was very proud.

“My dad is not the youngest anymore, and he’s an old-school type so you don’t get so much from him, but he’s very proud too and pleased with what I’m doing, particularly at this stage of my career.”

Hughton, was born to a Ghanaian father and Irish mother and opted to play for Ireland at the international level.

He was the first black player to represent Ireland, in 1979.

He previously worked with some top clubs the English clubs such as Brighton, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and others.

He was part of the Ghana technical team when they eliminated the Super Eagles of Nigeria to book a place in the November Mundial.

