My decision to choose Qatar over Ghana was the right one – Mohammed Muntari insists

Mohammed Muntari

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Muntari has insisted that his decision to choose Qatar over his home country was the right one.

Opening up on making the switch to play for the Qatar national team, the Al-Duhail SC forward said he will do it over and again.



According to him, Qatar has done so much for him and his people and it’s the least he could do for the country.



“Truth be told, I will choose Qatar [if I have the chance to choose all over again]. I will choose Qatar every single day [because of] what they did for me [and] what they are doing for my people,” Mohammed Muntari said.

The attacker continued, “Deep inside, I knew I took the right decision so if you ask me to do it again, I will choose Qatar over Ghana. I am not saying anything bad about my beloved country Ghana. It was never financial [switching to Qatar]. We play football firstly because we love football and we want to take care of the people we want to take care of.”



The 28-year-old is hopeful that through his form at club level, he will be included in the Qatar team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.