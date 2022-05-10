0
Menu
Sports

My dream is to play for Ghana at the World Cup – Emmanuel Gyasi

E 6j AWVkAAwAWp 300x211.webp Emmanuel Gyasi

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi has disclosed that his dream is to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The talented forward was ignored in March when the Black Stars of Ghana engaged the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoff round of the qualifiers for this year’s mundial.

At Spezia Calcio, Emmanuel Gyasi has remained focused and is one of the key players on his team.

Speaking to Italian media Corriere dello Sport, Emanuel Gyasi says he dreams of representing his country at the world cup.

“Celebrate a new salvation with Spezia and go to the World Cup with Ghana. I will do everything to deserve the call. I'm sorry for Italy and I'll do everything to bring some blue to Qatar. In our group we will also face Cristiano's Portugal, incredible,” the winger shared when opening up on his dream.

Having already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H and will face Portugal, Uruguay, as well as South Korea.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We visited a shrine in search of Castro - Asamoah Gyan recounts in new book
Ghana’s top 6 richest women CEOs running their own businesses
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, MP, others survive heavy rainstorm on Afram Lake
Brother of Resurrection Power Pastor’s wife breaks silence
Asamoah Gyan recounts 2014 World Cup fiasco in his book
Police arrest brother of murdered alleged plantain thief
55 years ago today, the 'Operation Guitar Boy' coup plotters were killed by firing squad
Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on getting 'kicked off' a flight
What Lionel Messi said about Asamoah Gyan in 2016
Four Ghanaian footballers who should retire and focus on other things