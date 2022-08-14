0
My family helped me to decide to play for Ghana - Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams Record Inaki Williams

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bilbao striker who will likely play in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup for the Black Stars of Ghana has spoken about his decision to play for Ghana.

The striker in an interview in Spain where he plays for La Liga side Bilbao revealed that his family played a role in the process to switch nationalities.

"It's something I've been thinking about for many months and I've had the help of my family," Williams explained to the press.

The striker's video announcement of his switch went viral instantly and the Ghana Football Association responded by welcoming him.

Inaki and his brother Nico after completing the season traveled to Ghana to see their extended family. The brothers visited some tourist attractions and met some influential people in Ghana.

