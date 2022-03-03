My father did not fail as Black Stars coach – CK Akonnor’s son protests

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Kadmiel Akonnor, a son of CK Akonnor has disclosed that his father did not fail as head coach of the Black Stars.



Despite qualifying Ghana for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, CK Akonnor was sacked by the Ghana Football Association after his side struggled in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Kadmiel Akonnor in an interview with Hitz FM disclosed that his father did his best for the country but was sacked as a result of reactions from a section of Ghanaians.

"I don’t think he failed. He was given a task and he was able to qualify the team for the AFCON. His contract didn’t end in any way. He did what he was supposed to do, just that he lost a match and he was not done with the world cup qualifies before he was sacked,” Kadmiel Akonnor who is a musician disclosed.



According to him, despite the disappointment in seeing his father lose his job, he is not worried as ‘coaches are hired to be fired’.



Despite starting as a footballer, the 22-year-old realized the football pitch was not his thing and switched to music.



Performing under the stage name Kadmielli, the son of the Ghanaian football legend has released his debut EP titled ‘Shuttle To Mars’.