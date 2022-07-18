My father is proud and pleased with my works at Black Stars – Chris Hughton

Ghana technical advisor Chris Hughton

Ghana technical advisor, Chris Hughton has disclosed his father is proud and pleased with his work with the Black Stars.

The Irish-Ghanaian was appointed the technical advisor of the Black Stars in March after Milovan Rajevac’s sacking.



He assisted Otto Addo and his assistants to secure qualification to the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.



The Ghana FA reposed confidence in the technical team by maintaining them for the upcoming World Cup.



Hughton, who was born to a Ghanaian father and Irish mother opted to play for Ireland at the international level.

He was the first black player to represent Ireland, in 1979.



“I don’t need to speak too much about what playing for Ireland, as well as working with Brian Kerr as his assistant, meant to me.



“And when the opportunity came to be associated with Ghana, where my father was from, well, I was very proud.



“My dad is not the youngest anymore, and he’s an old-school type so you don’t get so much from him, but he’s very proud too and pleased with what I’m doing, particularly at this stage of my career.”