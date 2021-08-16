My father was a ‘juju man’ for Hearts of Oak – Ex-GFA chairman reveals

MND Jawula, former chairman of the Ghana Football Association

•Alhaji Jawula is a former chairman of the Ghana Football Association

•He is of the view that juju exists in football



•His father was once the Mallam for Hearts of Oak



Alhaji Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula (MND Jawula) a former chairman of the Ghana Football Association has revealed the role his father played in the successes chalked by Accra Hearts of Oak some years ago.



According to him, his father was in charge of all matters relating to spirituality at Accra Hearts of Oak.



Speaking on Citi TV, MND Jawula said that his father led the juju operations for Hearts of Oak at the time.

He clarified the practice of juju is not only limited to African football but some countries in South America as well.



He belongs to the school of thought that states juju is part of Ghana and has the capacity to determine the outcome of a football match.



“My father came from Gonja, and he was then living in Accra and was then a mallam. He was working officially with Accra Hearts of Oak. My father was responsible for the club’s spiritual work (juju) at that time, and I am sure till now the club still believes in juju,” he said.



“All the clubs in Ghana practice juju. Let me be quick to add that even Brazilians and South Americans believe in that.” He added.



He recounted an experience where Real Tamale United played against Uruguay in 1986.

“I remember I took RTU to Korea in 1986 to play a game against Uruguay and the players spent the whole night praying under candles, reciting incantations and at the end of the game, they won 2-1. Maybe it is psychological, but the players believe it works, so that is what it is”.



The juju phenomenon is one that divides opinions in Ghana football. Whiles some believe that juju influences the outcome of matches, others do not.



In February 2020, Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kwame dismissed claims that he was funding a juju man to work in favour of the club.



“Juju does not play football, I feel if you pray, whatever is left is up to you (team/players) to deliver”. If you don’t work hard, nothing will come to fruition. So let’s rid the game of juju matters so our football can improve”.



“You won’t see things like these in Europe, it’s only here in Africa, I disagree juju plays football. If juju plays football, then India would have won the World cup” he wittingly remarked.