My father would be proud when I play for Ghana - Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer.jpeg Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has disclosed that his father wants him to play for the Black Stars.

Speaking in an interview following his blistering start to life at new club Hamburg SV, the winger said his father would be very proud if he represents Ghana at the senior national team level.

“My father comes from Ghana, he would be very proud of me if I could play for his fatherland now. In addition, it is probably easier to become an A national player there,” Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer shared.

According to the talented forward, his target is to get a place in the next Black Stars squad that will be assembled for any upcoming international assignment.

He has started life very well at his new club and is gradually becoming a key player for Hamburg SV in the ongoing German Bundesliga 2 campaign.

