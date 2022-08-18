0
My favorite player is Michael Essien - Malmo's Emmanuel Lomotey

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Emmanuel Lomotey has stated that his favorite player is former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien.

The 24-year-old who spent the last two years at Ligue 2 team Amiens SC joined Malmo this summer for an undisclosed amount.

The midfielder left Ghanaian Dreams FC five years ago and joined Extremadura B in Spain. Lomotey also spent a season in Villarreal's B team and managed to make 21 appearances in the Spanish second division before leaving for France.

"The French league is more physical, with a lot of running. In Spain it's more about enjoying and playing around. I like Spain more than France, in Spain they only play football without much of the physical part. It's a big difference," said Emmanuel Lomotey.

"A Sergio Busquets type. I am very calm with the ball and try to help the team in so many ways,"

"I am a midfielder but can also play centrally in defence. During my two years in France I usually played in defense because we were short of defenders. But I am a defensive midfielder, very good in the air and in the long and short passing game. I prefer midfield,"

Lomotey revealed that he became a big Chelsea supporter thanks to Ghanaian legend Michael Essien.   

"Before, my favorite player was Michael Essien because he is from Ghana. I love him and have tried to learn from him," he added.

"I saw Chelsea meet Malmö and that's how I heard about them. Unfortunately they lost, but I love the way they played. I am really happy to be here in this wonderful club,"

