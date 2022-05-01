3
Menu
Sports

My first full season at Southampton has been great – Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu 610x400 Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has reflected on his first full season at Southampton.

Salisu, who struggled for match playing time after joining the Saint from Real Valladolid in summer 2020 has become a regular in the ongoing campaign.

The 23-year-old has featured 31 times in the English Premier League this season, leading the chart as the player with most interceptions (74).

Reflecting on his full season, he said, “Great, I would say great. Four games left; it’s not going to be easy”

“We want to finish in a good place so we have to work hard every day and fight for every game to make sure we can” he said.

Meanwhile, after recent slump in form, Salisu has vowed to work hard to regain his former self.

“Try to sit down and see what’s not right so you can make it better. I had a couple of bad games, I will say. But I’m still working hard to get back to my best.

“I’m doing Ramadan and it’s not easy. It’s very hard at the same time playing games, I think it’s a little bit affected me. But I’m still working hard and I will get back strong.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss