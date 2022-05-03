My focus is not to win the GPL goal king – Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor

Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor

In-form Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor is not keen about winning the Ghana Premier League goal king prize at the end of the season.

The former Bechem United speedster has been impressive in the ongoing campaign for the miners, bagging 16 goals after 27 matches.



He is currently in contention for the goal king prize as he trails Asante Kotoko’s Franck Mbella by just two goals with 7 games to end the season.



Yaw Annor produced a magnificent performance last Sunday when the miners inflicted a 5-1 win over Berekum Chelsea with the winger scoring four goals in the game.



In an interview with Akoma FM, he indicated that he is not focused on winning the goal king despite setting a 20-goal target.

According to him, he is hoping to help his club finish at a respectable position.



“My focus is not to be the top scorer in the GPL but to help Ashgold to achieve a decent position in the league.”



“I am very sure if I don't win the top scorer award, the difference between the winner and myself will not be that huge. My target is to score 20goals this season though my initial target was 7,” he said.



Ashantigold will take on Medeama at away on matchday 28 of the league.