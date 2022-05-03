0
Menu
Sports

My focus is not to win the GPL goal king – Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor

Yaw Annor 67899 Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

In-form Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor is not keen about winning the Ghana Premier League goal king prize at the end of the season.

The former Bechem United speedster has been impressive in the ongoing campaign for the miners, bagging 16 goals after 27 matches.

He is currently in contention for the goal king prize as he trails Asante Kotoko’s Franck Mbella by just two goals with 7 games to end the season.

Yaw Annor produced a magnificent performance last Sunday when the miners inflicted a 5-1 win over Berekum Chelsea with the winger scoring four goals in the game.

In an interview with Akoma FM, he indicated that he is not focused on winning the goal king despite setting a 20-goal target.

According to him, he is hoping to help his club finish at a respectable position.

“My focus is not to be the top scorer in the GPL but to help Ashgold to achieve a decent position in the league.”

“I am very sure if I don't win the top scorer award, the difference between the winner and myself will not be that huge. My target is to score 20goals this season though my initial target was 7,” he said.

Ashantigold will take on Medeama at away on matchday 28 of the league.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet
Related Articles: